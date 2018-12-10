Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $192,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 36.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 125.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

DBD stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

