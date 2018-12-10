DigiCube (CUBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $163,043.00

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One DigiCube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiCube has a market capitalization of $163,043.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiCube has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00037757 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005585 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006001 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00002092 BTC.

About DigiCube

CUBE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official website is www.freestaking.com. DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS.

Buying and Selling DigiCube

DigiCube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiCube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiCube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

