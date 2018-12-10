Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.23 Million Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Ball worth $107,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Ball stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $327,150.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,006.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $840,673.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

