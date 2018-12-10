Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 244,527 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 244,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.91% of Matador Resources worth $112,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,587.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,833.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,231. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.76.

Matador Resources stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

