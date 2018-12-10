Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,588 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.42% of Gibraltar Industries worth $108,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,889,000 after acquiring an additional 229,627 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,875 shares in the last quarter.

ROCK stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.88. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

