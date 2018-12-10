Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.61 and last traded at $51.04. 183,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,681,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 65.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 29.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

