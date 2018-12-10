Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.25. 2,711,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,196,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3,731.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

