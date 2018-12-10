Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $28.13. 852,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,891,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,289,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

