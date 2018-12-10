Ditech Holding Corp (DHCP) Insider Sells $36,153.00 in Stock

Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) insider Securities Internationa Nomura sold 401,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $36,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ditech alerts:

On Tuesday, December 4th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 632,987 shares of Ditech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $69,628.57.

NYSE:DHCP traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,931. Ditech Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.15) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ditech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Ditech worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/ditech-holding-corp-dhcp-insider-sells-36153-00-in-stock.html.

Ditech Company Profile

Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ditech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ditech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.