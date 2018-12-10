Docusign (DOCU) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $39.66 on Friday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $71,739,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $2,213,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $668,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $6,957,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $84,918,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $2,699,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

