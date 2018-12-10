Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $318,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $221,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 136.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

NYSE:DG opened at $102.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.54 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

