Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $22.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $23.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,247,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

