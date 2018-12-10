Dollarama (DOL) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Barclays raised their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.21.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$32.80 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$31.35 and a 52 week high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 1.92999984701221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00. Also, insider Michael Ross purchased 1,400 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.98 per share, with a total value of C$51,772.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

