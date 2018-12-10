Dovu (DOV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Dovu has traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,081.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.02736198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00135219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00174643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.09353697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,758,698 tokens. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io.

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

