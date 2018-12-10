DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $11.51 on Friday. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $255.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.60.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul bought 9,795 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $112,152.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,721 shares of company stock worth $326,396. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 197,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 132,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.