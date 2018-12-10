DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,272,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.94% of DTE Energy worth $1,775,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $219,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

