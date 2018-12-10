DTE Energy (DTE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

