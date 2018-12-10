Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Receives $26.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duluth to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $156,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $955,619. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Duluth has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $711.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Duluth had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

