DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.71. 83,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,284. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

