Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,394,000 after acquiring an additional 782,194 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,626,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 115,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,592,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,736,000 after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 966,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 151,509 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 target price on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Medidata Solutions stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. Medidata Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,022 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

