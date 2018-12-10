Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,476 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apache by 71.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,960 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apache by 4,112.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 232,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apache by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-buys-new-position-in-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.