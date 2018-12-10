Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Embraer SA (ERJ) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of -0.12. Embraer SA has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Santander raised Embraer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

