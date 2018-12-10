easyJet plc (EZJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,529.96 ($19.99).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($26.90) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) target price (down from GBX 1,915 ($25.02)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $14,772,447.

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,054 ($13.77). 2,529,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) per share. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

