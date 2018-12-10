Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Bought by Afam Capital Inc.

Afam Capital Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

