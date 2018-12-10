Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 35.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 117.5% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 161,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 278,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVM opened at $10.23 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

