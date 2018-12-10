Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 827.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 205.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.32%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

