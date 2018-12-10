Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 624,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in The Western Union by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

In other news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.15 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

