EBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $43,501.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.02722563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00134624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00174415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.52 or 0.09171719 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,739,668,066 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

