EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP)

EcoR1 Capital LLC reduced its position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,395 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Erytech Pharma were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Erytech Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. 14.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 11th.

Shares of ERYP opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. Erytech Pharma SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

