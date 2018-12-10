EcoR1 Capital LLC Reduces Position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,130 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after buying an additional 2,005,133 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

