eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Shares Bought by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of eHealth worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,377,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,717. The firm has a market cap of $729.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.68. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

