Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,383 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 39.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 53.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 13.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 111,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $5.66 on Monday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

