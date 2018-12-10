Ellaism Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $148,759.00 and $538.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.02618630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00113459 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 12,756,367 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

