Ellington Financial (EFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.59. 127,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,022. The firm has a market cap of $467.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.39. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ellington Financial news, CEO Laurence Penn bought 28,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $462,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ellington Financial by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,779,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.