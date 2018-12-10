Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $77,692.00 and $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

