Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $27.87 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and DEx.top. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $27.87 million and $967,457.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,214,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,812,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io, CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

