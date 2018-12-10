Energizer’s (ENR) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Energizer to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of ENR opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Energizer has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.64 per share, with a total value of $456,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $756,822 and sold 3,000 shares valued at $180,570. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

