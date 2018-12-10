ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ET opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.83%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $1,768,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,416,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,790,800 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

