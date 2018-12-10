ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ET opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.83%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $1,768,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,416,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,790,800 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply