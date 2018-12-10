Enerplus (ERF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:ERF opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

