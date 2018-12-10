Enerplus (ERF) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$18.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as low as C$11.64 and last traded at C$11.89, with a volume of 402728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

In other Enerplus news, insider Edward Mclaughlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$46,880.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$319.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$345.51 million. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 1.70000006827869 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

