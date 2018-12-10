EnerSys (ENS) Receives $100.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti set a $106.00 price target on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,337,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,341,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 925.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 185,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,875,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after buying an additional 174,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. 36,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

