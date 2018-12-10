Entercom Communications (ETM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of ETM opened at $6.46 on Friday. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,664.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 665,970 shares of company stock worth $4,382,124 over the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,996,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after acquiring an additional 731,432 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 525,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

