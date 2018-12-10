EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Stake Lowered by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up 5.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of EPAM Systems worth $48,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $507,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $304,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,405,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

