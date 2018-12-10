Epizyme (EPZM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme’s lead candidate, tazemetostat demonstrated clinically meaningful activity, in patients with epithelioid sarcoma, a difficult-to-treat rare cancer. Based on these positive data, the company is confident of its planned new drug application submission for the indication in the first half of 2019. The candidate also showed meaningful activity in patients with follicular lymphoma, both with and without EZH2 activating mutations. Thus, the company is optimistic about the candidate. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Epizyme is yet to generate revenues. However, the company is making efforts to develop tazemetostat for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPZM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,025. The company has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.09. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,570,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,248,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 226,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,201,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 95.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 576,436 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

