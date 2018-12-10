ePlus (PLUS) versus SED International (SEDN) Head-To-Head Analysis

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and SED International (OTCMKTS:SEDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ePlus and SED International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 4.20% 16.58% 8.32% SED International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of ePlus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SED International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ePlus and SED International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $1.41 billion 0.73 $55.12 million $4.22 17.71 SED International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than SED International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ePlus and SED International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 2 1 0 2.33 SED International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ePlus currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.80%. Given ePlus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ePlus is more favorable than SED International.

Summary

ePlus beats SED International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. It also provides proprietary software products, such as OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets comprising vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements that include direct financing, sales-type, and operating leases; notes receivable and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, including accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery, office furniture and general office, transportation, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About SED International

SED International Holdings, Inc. is an international distributor of information technology (IT) technology products and solutions, computer systems and mobility devices in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells its products through a sales force and Website to reseller customers in retail, e-commerce, value added resellers (VARs), system builders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and various other reseller channels. The Company distribution facilities are located in Lawrenceville, Georgia; Miami, Florida, and San Jose, California. The Company’s product categories include complete notebook and desktop systems, peripherals and accessories and components. It also offers full custom configuration services, building or upgrading computer systems to customer specifications. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include SED International de Colombia S.A.S. and SED International, Inc.

