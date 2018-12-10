Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $329,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $29,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $67.96 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

