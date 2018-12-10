Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NGG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in National Grid by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.22. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.4%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

