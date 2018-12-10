Equal Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 48.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a market capitalization of $237,912.00 and $197.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.02745335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00132348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00173998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.09420887 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,190,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,538,833 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

