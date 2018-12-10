Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.28.
NASDAQ EQIX opened at $386.47 on Monday. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $370.79 and a 12-month high of $462.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
