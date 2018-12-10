Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 10th (CIR, CLSN, CRTO, CSFL, CSTR, DANOY, DTEGY, ESE, EXPI, EYE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 10th:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International Inc alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. “

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.